Unvaccinated People Blamed as U.S. COVID Case Curve Bends Upward After Months of Decline
‘ENORMOUSLY SELFISH’
After months of declining cases, the COVID-19 curve in the U.S. is bending the wrong way again—and some experts are blaming people who have refused to get vaccinated. According to the Associated Press, each of the five states that have recorded the largest two-week jump in cases—Missouri, Arkansas, Nevada, Louisiana, and Utah—all have lower than average vaccination rates when compared to the nation as a whole. In California, Los Angeles County has recorded a nearly 250 percent increase from two weeks ago, with L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl telling the Los Angeles Times that she hopes those who are unvaccinated “understand the impact that they have... It just strikes me as enormously selfish... We can’t rely on herd immunity if the herd won’t get their shots.” Meanwhile, case counts in New York City have doubled from around 200 a day a few weeks ago to around 400 or more cases. Maine and South Dakota are the only two states not to have recorded a recent increase in cases.