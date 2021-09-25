Unvaccinated Star Football Coach Is Hospitalized With COVID
‘TOO WEAK TO TYPE’
The star of Netflix’s Titletown High has come down with both COVID-19 and pneumonia, and it’s left him struggling to breathe. Rush Propst, who served as a high school football coach in Georgia and Alabama, told a reporter with AL.com in a text message that his condition was “not good” and he was “too weak” to type. He is receiving oxygen, though is not on a ventilator. Propst was admitted to the hospital Wednesday, according to the outlet, and is not vaccinated. He did try to remain cheerful about football, however, texting the creator of Titletown High that he wished all the players luck and how “it’s a [privilege] to compete in this [great] game of football.”
Propst had been ousted from multiple high school football teams over numerous controversies, including from Valdosta High School, the school featured in Titletown.