Unvaxxed Djokovic Can’t Travel to States for U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis star who’s become well-known for his anti-vax stance, confirmed on Twitter Thursday that he won’t be playing in the U.S. Open this year. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” tweeted Djokovic. He has not been vaccinated against COVID, and therefore is not allowed to travel to the U.S. ahead of the Grand Slam, which begins on Monday at Flushing Meadows. This latest Djokovic vax drama comes after Australia canceled Djokovic’s visa in January over his vaccine status, ultimately deporting him. In February, Djokovic told the BBC that missing competitions over his vaccination status was “the price that I’m willing to pay.”