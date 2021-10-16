CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mother and Father of Five Both Die of COVID Weeks Apart
DEVASTATING
Read it at OregonLive.com
A Virginia father of five died from COVID-19 this week, just a couple weeks after his wife succumbed to the virus, OregonLive.com reports. Kevin Mitchem, 48, was reportedly hospitalized the same day his wife, Misty Mitchem, passed away. They were both described by family as unvaccinated. Kevin’s brother, Mike Mitchem, said he had urged the two to get the vaccine, but they were “wary” about getting it and refused. According to the family, the couple now leaves behind their five beloved children and one grandchild, whom they “treasured.” The couple’s four youngest kids are reportedly staying with a family member in South Carolina, while the fifth is an adult.