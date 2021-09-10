Unvaxxed U.S., Israeli Travelers No Longer Welcome in France
Au Revoir!
France has had it with unvaccinated U.S. travelers. Following the guidance of the European Union, the country kicked the U.S. and Israel off its safe travel list Thursday, CNN reported. The government decree means that unvaccinated travelers from those countries cannot enter France for nonessential reasons. It follows a number of other countries that imposed vaccine or testing mandates for U.S. travelers, such as Spain and Italy.
The move comes as countries deal with the growing ramifications of the Delta variant, including whether to impose vaccine mandates. The U.S. announced Thursday that businesses with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly testing, while Canada has already mandated vaccinations for all individuals going through its airports.