Russia’s Fatalism Has Fatal Consequences Against COVID-19

MOSCOW—When Russian President Vladimir Putin finally decided to admit at the end of last month that this country had not been spared the wave of disease sweeping over its Chinese and European neighbors, and called on Russians to take seriously the threat he had ignored, he asked them “not to rely on our good old Russian avos’.”

That’s an interesting word with a “colossal role” in culture, according to the scholar Anna Wierzbicka in her classic study of expressions almost impossible to translate. Basically, it is an attitude that “life is unpredictable and uncontrollable, and one shouldn’t overestimate the powers of reason, logic, or rational action,” she says: “The best one can do is to count on luck.”

But if Putin seriously wanted Russians to dispense with avos’ in the face of this deadly pandemic, that, too, was wishful thinking. Indeed, one might wonder if he was trusting in luck himself the day he visited a hospital filled with coronavirus patients last month and conspicuously shook hands with the director, who subsequently came down with the disease.