Up to 20 Injured When Three Hot Air Balloons Crash in Wyoming

Three hot air balloons crashed near Jackson, Wyoming, on Monday morning, injuring as many as 20 people. The balloons “landed hard under unknown circumstances” just after 8 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Emergency responders treated between 16 and 20 people Monday following the crashes for various injuries, but no deaths were reported. One passenger, Clinton Phillips, said the winds were “pushing up hard sideways” on the balloon, which was holding 20 people. “While we were so busy looking at that, we didn’t realize that we were coming down,” Phillips said. “Our pilot hadn’t said anything, and I turned around and looked and I shouted, ‘Brace for impact!’”