Update Your At-Home Style With a Sale on Amazon Best-Sellers
I’ve rotated through a handful of comfortable styles while working and lounging at home. Sweatpants that I can’t stop wearing, leggings that take me from workout to working, and sweaters that are fancy enough to wear for Zoom meetings make up the bulk of my current wardrobe. If you’re in the same boat as me, you’re probably looking for something else to add to the rotation. That’s where this sale comes in. Amazon is marking down “at-home” styles from all of their private, in-house brands including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Core10 and more. Here are a few top styles that deserve to be part of your at-home wardrobe.
Starter Men's Striped Tape Jogger Sweatpants: These cotton/polyester blend sweatpants are made for right now. They have an adjustable drawstring waistband and on-seam and back pockets (for snacks). They’re the perfect at-home sweatpants.
Core 10 Women's V-Neck Adjustable Yoga Sports Bra: This bra will take you from yoga in your living room to work in your office. It has a V-neck front and a mesh back for breathability.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Terry Short-Sleeve T-Shirt: Honestly, I’ve been reevaluating my T-shirt collection and feel like I’m lacking. This one has a lightweight fit, a scoop neckline and side-slits for easy wear.
Goodthreads Men's Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Poplin Shirt: Unfortunately, we can’t just always hang out in T-shirts and sweatpants and for those moments, a button-down shirt is necessary. This one is 100% cotton and pre-washed for ultra softness.
