This Soft and Supportive Mattress Is What Your Sleep Routine Has Been Missing
Pillow Talk
Few things are as beneficial (and enjoyable) as a good night of sleep. And if you really want to feel fully rejuvenated when you wake up, there are plenty of bedroom must-haves: a sturdy mattress, soft sheets, and – of course – a comfy pillow. Luckily, Purple has all these essentials covered.
Purple’s products are built to give your body a more supportive and restorative sleep. Each item contains an innovative GelFlex grid which balances firmness and softness by reducing pressure, providing support, and instantly adapting as you move.
The Purple Harmony™ Pillow pairs this one-of-a-kind grid with a durable latex core to cradle and support your head and neck, helping you rest comfortably in any sleep position.
Purple Harmony™ Pillow
In addition to the support of the GelFlex Grid, Purple’s mattresses have responsive support coils which allow for greater airflow, ensuring that you can rest at the optimal temperature. Its Purple Hybrid® Mattress is a can’t-go-wrong option, though if you need extra support you may want to explore the Premier® 3 and Premier® 4 too.
Purple Hybrid® Mattress
Why bother with a highly engineered mattress if you’re gonna cover it in the same cheap sheets you’ve been using for a decade? This luxurious, stretchy set was designed to be the perfect complement to a Purple mattress.
Purple SoftStretch Sheets
