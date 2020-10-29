UPS Finds Mystery Tucker Carlson Package
‘URGENT INVESTIGATION’
A spokesman for UPS told The Daily Beast on Thursday that they had located a mysterious packaged that Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested had been deliberately misplaced or intercepted because it contained “damning” materials on the Biden family. “After an extensive search, we have found the contents of the package and are arranging for its return,” the spokesman said. “UPS will always focus first on our customers, and will never stop working to solve issues and make things right.”
Carlson suggested on Wednesday that he’d been the victim of a nefarious plot because the package he’d arranged to be sent to him had gone missing while being shipped. Carlson claimed on his show that a Fox staffer had shipped the documents to him in California. While Carlson never explicitly said the documents were stolen by some deep-state surveillance network, he implied as much, saying the documents had disappeared from the mailing company’s network and couldn’t be found even after an exhaustive search.