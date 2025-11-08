UPS Grounds Part of Its Fleet Following Deadly Crash
SAFETY REVIEW
UPS has grounded its fleet of the type of plane involved in Tuesday’s Louisville, Kentucky crash, the company said Friday. The fiery crash of the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport has a confirmed death toll of 14 people, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board is heading an investigation into its cause. Boeing has recommended that three operators of the aircraft ground the planes, with further engineering analysis needed, the company said. There are 70 of the 34-year-old crafts operated by UPS, FedEx and Western Global, according to Boeing. FedEx said it is grounding its 28 planes while conducting a safety review. Crews continue to search the half-mile of wreckage, with a victim located on Friday, according to Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. Nine are still believed to be missing. “We pray for each of the victims’ families, and pray that no additional victims are lost as our first responders continue to search and seek answers that we all are looking for,” Greenberg said in a video statement.