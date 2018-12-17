UPS Store Deletes Tweet Offering to Shred Kids’ Letters to Santa
The UPS Store was internet shamed into deleting a tweet posted on Monday offering to shred childrens’ letters to Santa. “If your child addresses a letter to the North Pole, you can leave it with us. We do shredding,” the since-deleted tweet read. The internet quickly deemed the tweet too dark—even for Twitter. “We did not want to take away from the magic of Christmas,” Staci Reidinger, public relations and social-media manager for the UPS Store told Buzzfeed News. “[The tweet] was just to get people laughing.” According to Reidinger, the company outsources its social media posts to a third-party agency and has been crafting a “fun, whimsical” internet personality. “We’ll look at (future tweets) with a sharper eye,” Reidinger said. The company is reportedly not taking any disciplinary action against the employee responsible for the unsavory tweet.