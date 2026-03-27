‘Upset’ Mike Johnson’s Wild Meltdown at MAGA Reps Exposed

Speaker Mike Johnson unloaded on several GOP representatives on the House floor on Wednesday in a tirade described as high-pitched by one.

Johnson took issue with Reps. Lauren Boebert, Tim Burchett and Anna Paulina Luna, admonishing them for not voting to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Section 702 of FISA—which is causing contention among Republicans in the House—gives U.S. authorities the ability to collect data, including emails, text messages and phone calls, belonging to noncitizens who are not on U.S. soil without a warrant. The three are opposing its approval.

Johnson yelled at Florida MAGA Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on Wednesday, telling the congresswoman that she would be responsible for “thousands of American deaths” if she did not vote to reauthorize the bill, Axios reported on Thursday.

“I was getting a spanking on the floor,” Luna told Axios. The Daily Beast has contacted Luna’s office for comment.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Friday, September 19, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Johnson also reportedly yelled at Boebert and Burchett for their opposition, with lawmakers describing the speaker as being “visibly frustrated and upset.”

Burchett said that Johnson was speaking at a “high pitch,” adding, “He’s upset. I mean, they got him going every which direction.” Rep. Ralph Norman told the outlet that Johnson “was upset, just frustrated” during the exchange.

Boebert is yet to comment on the smackdown.

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Johnson, Boebert and Burchett for comment. Johnson’s office declined to comment when contacted by Axios.

Johnson reportedly became visibly upset and frustrated with his fellow Republicans in the House when discussing FISA. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Hill & Valley Forum

Last week, the Republican Party punted the bill to reauthorize FISA to mid-April, after the House returns from its two-week recess. The bill is currently set to lapse on April 20. The White House, led by Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, has been pushing to extend the act through 2027 without changes.

FISA currently allows the U.S. to collect the data of noncitizens abroad without a warrant. Conservative critics of the bill are demanding that it include such requirements. Johnson has argued that this would make the bill “unworkable.”

Johnson has maintained that FISA is a vital national security tool, telling reporters on Wednesday that “roughly 65% of the president’s daily security briefing comes from collection out of Section 702 of FISA.”

“It’s a very important tool to keep Americans safe, and it’s not something to play around with,” he added.

Luna told Axios that her position—that she will not vote to reauthorize FISA unless it is attached to the SAVE America Act that would require voters to provide proof of citizenship—has not changed.

“They already told me that if it doesn’t pass, I’m going to be responsible for thousands of Americans dying, which I would actually say, if Senate Democrats and Leader Thune doesn’t pass FISA with voter ID, then they’re responsible, not me,” Luna told the outlet.

Stephen Miller is reportedly leading the charge to reauthorize FISA for another 18 months with zero changes. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

House Intelligence Committee Chair Rick Crawford told Politico earlier this month, “Obviously the White House has vested interest in retaining 702 authority. It’s a national security issue. So, you know, it’s very important to them.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican chair of the Judiciary Committee who had expressed concerns about the lack of guardrails on Section 702, reportedly spoke with Crawford about a potential compromise.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has previously spoken to House Intelligence Committee Chair Rick Crawford about a potential compromise over his concerns with Section 702 of FISA. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“We know 702 is important,” Jordan told Politico. “We know it needs to get reauthorized. We’re committed to getting that done.”

“We just want to do it in the best way possible so that you can get the bad guys, know what the bad guys are doing overseas, but also protect Americans,” he continued.