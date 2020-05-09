Uptown Records Founder Andre Harrell, Who Discovered Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs, is Dead at 59

Read it at Billboard
Andre Harrell, founder of Uptown Records, has died at the age of 59, according to DJ D-Nice, who first announced the death on Instagram early Saturday. The influential music mogul is credited with a number of discoveries, including Sean “Puffy” Combs. He also helped shape the musical careers of Mary J. Blige and Jodeci along with a string of other crossover artists. Harrell started his music career as half of the hip-op duo Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, whose best known hit was “Genius Rap” in 1982. He went on to work for Def Jam records and Motown before founding Uptown Records in 1986 where he first hired Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs as an intern. The circumstances of his death have not been released.