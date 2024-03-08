Here’s How to Get an E-Bike Without Spending Thousands of Dollars
Watt A Deal
From health benefits to saving on gas to sustainability, the pros of e-bikes are many. However, there is one downside—the price. According to a report released by the National Conference of State Legislatures, a new e-bike costs between $2,000 and $3,000. Upway—a top, internationally certified electric bike provider—reduces the barrier to owning an e-bike by offering prices up to 60% below MSRP.
How? Upway sources and refurbishes pre-owned e-bikes from domestic and international brands. Each e-bike goes through a rigorous 20-point inspection to ensure there is no structural damage to the frame, mechanical components, drive system, or battery. On top of the meticulous inspection, you get a 14-day trial period to test your e-bike out and a one-year warranty covering mechanical and electrical defects. Upway stocks a wide range of e-bikes great for everything from daily commuting to riding through rough mountain trails. Click here to check them all out.
Aventon Soltera 7
15% Off MSRP
Gazelle Medeo T9
43% Off MSRP
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.