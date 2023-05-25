Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a beauty writer, one of the best parts of my job is testing out the latest new products from brands like LYS Beauty, IT Cosmetics, and now Urban Decay. A few weeks ago, I received word that the brand was launching a new liquid eyeliner called 24-7 Inks Liquid Eyeliner, which, as its name suggests, promises to stay put all day. Since I recently relocated to hot and humid Florida, I knew I had to give this a try.

For reference, I’m usually pretty basic when it comes to my eyeliner—a little black wing does the trick, but Urban Decay’s 24-7 Inks Liquid Eyeliners are an upgrade from your standard black eyeliner featuring blue, yellow, and even green shades. These hues may not be for everyone, but my philosophy is: what’s the point of wearing makeup if you can’t have fun with it? The collection features nine eyeliners, including “Ozone” (white), “Mucho Mucho” (mustard yellow), “Freak” (lime green), “Binge” (sky blue), “Whiskey” (brown), “Zero” (black), “Oilslick” (silver shimmer) and “Deep End” (green shimmer).

Urban Decay 24/7 Waterproof Ink Liquid Eyeliner When I first tried the new eyeliner, I followed Urban Decay’s instructions and shook the pen three or four times. I decided to try Binge first for a pop of color. Normally, my hands are a bit shaky when it comes to eyeliner application, but thanks to the ergonomic design of the packaging, with one single motion, I nailed the wing. Plus, the sky blue shade really brought out the blue in my eyes and added a pop to my regularly mundane makeup look. Buy At Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Sephora $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I wore the waterproof and sweatproof eyeliner all day in the Florida sun during a trip to Disney World, and it didn’t budge at all. This is the perfect eyeliner for festivals, weddings, and summer heat in general since it’s both smudge-proof and long-wearing. The only pitfall I had about these eyeliners was with the shimmer shades. I didn’t really find them as shimmery as I had hoped. They had a slight gleam, but other than that, they looked pretty matte like the rest of them.

With a price tag of $26, I definitely think the 24/7 liner is a bit expensive, but if you have shaky hands or are looking for a truly long-lasting liquid liner for the summer, this is absolutely worth the higher price point.

