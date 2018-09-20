Urban Outfitters Launches Ohii, an In-House Makeup Brand
BEAUTY
Urban Outfitters is cornering the market on millennial beauty-philes with the announcement of their own makeup brand, Ohii. The launch features 14 different products, with everything from matte lipsticks, to face masks, to natural deodorant. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Urban has a thing for knowing how to create successful in-house brands. Some of their best-selling products come from their homegrown brands like BDG, Out from Under, Kimchi Blue, Silence + Noise, and more, but this is a whole new spin. Launching a new makeup brand in 2018 takes guts, and while Urban Outfitters isn't known to shy away from the limelight (or the controversies), it's their first major, calculated brand risk in quite some time. Ohii is blatantly marketing itself towards the Glossier-loving, K-beauty-living consumers, with sleek, minimalist packaging that is really nice to look at. The name, however, leads a lot to be desired. I can't help but read it in the voice of Tommy Wiseau/Johnny (Ohii, Mark), but that's probably a personal problem.
