Urgent Evacuations Ordered After Chemical Plant Explosion Triggers Huge Leak

Residents of a small town in Mississippi were forced to evacuate Wednesday after an explosion at a nearby chemical plant caused a significant ammonia leak. The incident, which sent a large plume of yellow smoke into the air, occurred at a CF Industries plant in Yazoo City, which produces hydrogen and nitrogen products. No deaths or injuries have been reported due to the leak, Gov. Tate Reeves confirmed, but he said emergency crews were still at the scene. Andre Robinson, who lives about half a mile from the plant, described hearing a sonic boom followed by a strong smell of ammonia. “There was a boom and then the house shook,” he said of the incident, which prompted him to evacuate his family to Jackson, about 50 miles away, until the incident was resolved. Authorities temporarily closed part of Route 49E in response to the leak, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality said it was monitoring air quality to ensure it was safe for the public to return. The facility is capable of holding approximately 48,000 tons of ammonia, although it is unclear how much was involved in the leak or subsequent explosion.

