John Beam, the legendary football coach who featured in Netflix’s Last Chance U series, is in critical condition after being shot in the head during an incident on Laney College campus in Oakland, according to NBC News. “From what I understand, it’s critical. It’s tense up there,” said Benjie Ross, who played college football under Beam in the 1980s, San Francisco Chronicle reported. Oakland Police declined to offer an update on Beam’s condition out of respect for his family, but said he was shot by a man in a black hoodie who fled the scene on Thursday. Beam, the athletics director at Laney College for more than four decades, was described as a father figure to thousands who “turned boys into men.” The championship-winning coach had “a way of connecting with young men,” which motivated them to improve themselves, a former student said. “Coach Beam is a giant in Oakland — a mentor, an educator, and a lifeline for thousands of young people,” Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee wrote on Instagram. “For over 40 years, he has shaped leaders on and off the field, and our community is shaken alongside his family.” Beam gained national recognition in 2020 when he was featured on Netflix’s Last Chance U, an eight-part docuseries that followed Beam and the Laney Eagles football team.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off During Wayfair's Early Black Friday SaleCYBER MONTH 2025Wayfair's early Black Friday deals are live.
Shop with ScoutedElevate Fall Training With Skechers' New Performance Slip-onRUN ONThis fall, experience comfort, style, and convenience with the Skechers AERO.
Shop with ScoutedThis Sex Toy Brand Is Designed to Deliver Full-Body PleausreHITTIN' THAT SPOTChalovelo is inspiring people to explore comfort, confidence, and desire in their own way.
Urgent Evacuations Ordered as Fast-Moving Wildfire Ignites
A fast-moving wildfire tore through California’s Mono County, charring more than 3,000 acres, damaging 15 structures, and prompting highway closures and evacuations in the picturesque region near the Nevada state border, NBC News reports. The Pack Fire, burning about 140 miles southeast of Sacramento, grew to cover around 5.3 square miles on Thursday night, with no containment. The fire’s rapid growth was fueled by powerful wind gusts reaching up to 50 mph, which temporarily grounded emergency air support units. Part of Highway 395 was closed, and a nearby trailer park was “impacted” by the blaze, but it is not immediately known if any homes were destroyed. A brief reprieve came in the evening as precipitation dampened the spread of the fire, allowing firefighters to continue working throughout the night to contain the blaze. Additional firefighting resources are expected to arrive Friday, Cal Fire reported, with evacuation shelters established at a local middle school and the Tri-County Fairgrounds. The cause of the fire, which is threatening the area’s renowned mountain landscapes and pine forests, is under investigation.


A mysterious black ring loitering menacingly over Disneyland has been explained away with a simple answer. The ominous hoop hung in the air over the Anaheim park, visible to commuters driving past. It was spotted at around 6.30 a.m. on Thursday. The strange hovering halo caused so much concern that a driver on Interstate 5 in California sent in images to local news outlet KTLA 5. Lori Nayahalski told the network, “It wasn’t dissipating, nor was it a flock of birds. Real-life Matrix or just an orchestrated spoof … I don’t know, but it was something.” But what some feared could have been beyond the laws of physics turned out only to be a routine test of the park’s nighttime pyrotechnics. Disney confirmed to KTLA 5 that the park was running tests for one of its “nighttime spectaculars.” Disney California Adventure’s World of Color and Disneyland Park’s Fantasmic! both have the fireworks shows.
Both men aboard a small aircraft that crashed in Missouri on Tuesday night have emerged unscathed. The plane crashed near the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, Missouri, on Tuesday evening at around 6 p.m., flying into a group of trees after it suddenly began to go down at roughly 1300 feet. Responding quickly, the pilot deployed a parachute, which cushioned the landing and allowed him to guide the plane during its descent. Footage taken at the scene shows the wreckage of the plane on the forest floor and the parachute tangled in the treetops. While the pilot said he wasn’t sure what caused the crash, he suspected mechanical failure. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Chesterfield Councilwoman Merrell Hansen told KSDK that while she hadn’t spoken to the family, everybody on board was fine. “They got up and walked away, so today was a miracle,” she added. Monarch Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Jim McKay told Fox 2 that the survivors “should go to church on Sunday. They are counting their blessings.”


Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis have opened up about the former MLB player’s affairs, including an alleged relationship with Madonna. The estranged couple met at a Miami gym in the late ’90s. Scurtis, a former teacher, says she did not know the MLB player was famous when they met. The two got married in 2002 and had two daughters before their marriage ended. Scurtis, 52, filed for divorce in 2008, citing emotional abandonment and an “extramarital affair,” according to Page Six. “[I] could have been more loyal… I could have been a better husband,” Rodriguez admitted on Alex vs ARod. The former Yankee player, 50, was rumored to be having an affair with global pop icon Madonna less than three months after their youngest daughter, Ella, was born. Though Rodriguez did not name Madonna, an article with the headline “A-Rod and Madonna Squeeze Play” was featured as they spoke about his infidelity on the HBO show. At the time, Madonna, then 50, was married to Guy Ritchie. She and the ex-shortstop denied the rumor. “At that point, we got divorced,” Scurtis said. She revealed the couple was in a “similar scenario” when their first daughter was born in 2004.
Cardi B has welcomed her first child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The Grammy-winning rapper, 33, dropped the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday. “A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve,” she wrote. TMZ reports that the rapper welcomed a baby boy last week. This is Baby No. 4 for Cardi, who shares three children with her ex-husband Offset: Kulture, 8, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 1. Diggs, 31, meanwhile, has eight-year-old daughter Nova from a previous relationship. Cardi first revealed her pregnancy last month during an interview with CBS Mornings. “I’m actually very—I’m excited. I’m happy,” she said at the time. “I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.” The couple sparked dating rumors in October last year, following Cardi’s split from Offset after seven rocky years. “One time, he just told me, ‘Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you,’” she previously said.
Lady Gaga has revealed she was on lithium while filming A Star Is Born, which later caused a psychotic break. “I did A Star Is Born on lithium,” the fourteen-time Grammy winner, told Rolling Stone. After filming the Oscar-winning movie, the artist embarked on a world tour for her album Joanne in August 2017. She said that while on tour, she had a psychotic break. Gaga cancelled the last 10 shows of the tour when her sister looked at her and said, “I don’t see my sister anymore.” She revealed that she “went to the hospital for psychiatric care.” Despite her record Chromatica being about healing, she “smoked weed all day, knocked back a couple bottles of wine.” During this time, she met her now fiancé, Michael Polansky, a Harvard-educated tech entrepreneur. He said, “I’d never met somebody so incredibly talented and gifted feel so disempowered.” Gaga claimed that “He helped me see that my life was precious.” The singer claimed she didn’t think she “could get better” and now feels “really lucky to be alive.”
Long at the cutting edge of innovation in personal communications, Apple has left consumers confused with its latest product. The iPhone Pocket, which comes with a hefty price tag of up to $230, basically acts as a kind of sling holder for the tech giant’s iconic phone and is intended to be worn around the user’s body. While the company’s vice president of industrial design, Molly Anderson, might have described it as “a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity and delight,” social media users have somewhat less generously described it as a “glorified” and “insanely expensive sock.” The Pocket is apparently the brainchild of Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, himself one of Apple founder’s favorite fashion designers, though it’s unclear whether Miyake’s intention was for the neon-green iteration of the product, as some critics have pointed out, to resemble the mankini made famous by Sacha Baron Cohen. “Same vibe,” one person wrote on X, accompanied by a picture of the comedian’s character Borat sporting the swimwear.



A 46-year-old death row inmate in Oklahoma had his life spared just minutes before he was set to receive a lethal injection. Tremane Wood, who was convicted for felony murder in 2004, had his sentence commuted to life in prison without parole by Governor Kevin Stitt on Thursday. This was the second time the Republican governor has granted clemency in his seven years in office. “This action reflects the same punishment his brother received for their murder of an innocent young man and ensures a severe punishment that keeps a violent offender off the streets forever,” Stitt said in a statement. Wood was found guilty of stabbing Ronnie Wipf to death in a botched 2002 robbery. Wipf was a 19-year-old migrant farm worker from Montana. But Wood maintains his innocence in the killing, claiming his brother, Zjaiton “Jake” Wood, did the fatal stabbing. Zjaiton Wood was sentenced to life without parole and died by suicide in prison in 2019 after admitting in court that he was the killer, said Amanda Bass Castro Alves, Tremane Wood’s attorney. Oklahoma’s pardon and parole board issued a clemency recommendation last week. “I’m not a monster. I’m not a killer,” Wood told the hearing.
A classic pet name is back at the top of the year’s most popular dog names. “Max” reclaimed the top spot for male dog names on the American Kennel Club’s 2025 list released Wednesday after losing its crown in 2024 to “Milo.” It previously held the title in 2022 and 2023. In second place this year was “Hank,” which ranked 35th in the previous year. Meanwhile, the top name for female dogs was “Luna,” followed by “Bella” and “Daisy.” “Choosing a pet’s name is such a fun and important part of the process when acquiring a dog,” AKC president and CEO, Gina M. DiNardo, said in a statement. “People put a great deal of effort into picking a name that perfectly fits their pet and often spend a lot of time making that decision.”