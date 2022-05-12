Urine-Drinking Anti-Vax Leader Pisses Off Florida Judge
URINE TROUBLE
Anti-COVID-19 “Vaccine Police” leader Christopher Key appeared before a Florida judge Thursday afternoon over a trespassing charge stemming from attempting to attend a right-wing conference where he wasn’t welcomed. The court proceeding quickly got off to a bumpy start as Judge Dawn K. Hudson asked Key to raise his right hand, only for the man who believes drinking urine will cure COVID, to raise his left hand. “Your other right hand,” the judge said. The state of Florida then moved to offer Key the following plea deal: three months probation, adjudication of guilt, and an 8-hour anger management class. From there, Key, pled his innocence. “Did you take an oath of office?” he asked Judge Hudson. Despite the commotion, the judge ruled that Key would have to appear at another hearing later this month. That didn’t stop Key from making himself heard. “Do you understand that you have now broken your oath of office, correct? That is a criminal and a civil offense!” Key yelled at Judge Hudson. “I am a free man on the land.” The judge then booted Key from the Zoom room. Following the hearing, Key told The Daily Beast that the hearing was “priceless.”