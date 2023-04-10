Urine-Drinking Anti-Vaxxer Is Denied His Dinner With Donald Trump Jr. and Dad at Mar-a-Lago

Anti-vaccine leader Christopher Key has long sought to confront one specific “idiot”—former President Donald Trump. He almost got his wish.

Key holds a deep grudge against Trump for, as he put it, releasing a “bioweapon” onto the world. That “bioweapon” is just the COVID-19 vaccine, which has saved, by some estimates, tens of millions of lives. But that hasn’t stopped Key from taking extreme measures to advocate against the vaccine.

Key is so adamant that the vaccine does harm, in fact, that he drinks his own urine.

That strategy, known on the far right as “looping,” is supposed to cure COVID-19 symptoms. Key has long urged his supporters to follow his lead and collect their morning urine to drink throughout the day. (As noted in a Reuters fact-check, there is “no evidence” that sipping your own urine can magically cure you from a case of coronavirus.)

While Key has plenty of foes—Donald Trump, Democratic state governors that he seeks to place under citizen’s arrest, even Whole Foods grocery stores everywhere—it’s become something of his life’s mission to confront the former president.

So when tickets went on sale for $500 for an evening with Donald Trump Jr. and former congressional candidate Joe Kent in Palm Beach, Key leapt at the chance. It was Key’s understanding that the former president might drop by the event, as he’s been known to do, and Key would finally have a chance to confront Trump. And either way, he’d get a chance to challenge Don Jr..

“Open Bar and Hors d’oeuvre Provided,” the invitation said.

Key didn’t partake in the hors d’oeuvres—he’s on a “liquid fast”—and he didn’t end up getting a chance to confront Don Jr.

In the midst of indictment chaos back at Mar-a-Lago, the fundraiser only elicited a short appearance from Don Jr.

“Supposedly, his father got indicted today...we were supposed to do a lot of one-on-one time,” Key told The Daily Beast. “Nobody really got to talk to him at all because he was in and out.”

Key did walk away, he thought, with another chance to confront the former president’s son; he placed an $11,000 winning bid to have a private dinner with Don Jr.—once again, with the hope that the former president might drop by.

“We encourage you to request a date when President Donald Trump is staying at Mar-a-Lago as it is his habit to visit dinner guests, and you may then have the opportunity to greet him,” a March 31 letter sent to Key said.

But apparently, after Trumpworld found out about Key and his history, they canceled the dinner, and Key was once again denied his opportunity.

In recent months, Key has taken his QAnon beliefs and claims that he is a “sovereign citizen,” to new heights. The latter claim, which essentially involves a far-right theory that one doesn’t have to follow laws, has been bolstered by Key’s claims that he doesn’t “drive” his car, so much as he “travels”—a pointless distinction that Key believes means his car isn’t subject to normal road rules because it’s a “wagon, with wagon wheels.”

The anti-vaccine leader—who calls himself the “Vaccine Police” and wears a police-like badge—also parades around with a flamethrower, though he has no authority.

Kent ally Matt Braynard and a Don Jr. spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The now-canceled dinner between Key and Don Jr. is a near-miss for the Trump campaign, which has long struggled to keep extremist Mar-a-Lago visitors at bay. Most notably, last year, Trump welcomed disgraced rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, which drew nearly universal condemnation from Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike on Capitol Hill.

But Key was apparently too wild for Mar-a-Lago.

“I believe that they went and did the research, and they found out who I was, and the last thing they wanted me to do was to sit down with Donald Trump Jr. and his father,” Key told The Daily Beast while adding he was “going to go after both of them about the bioweapon.”

“He knows my stance on adrenochrome,” he concluded.