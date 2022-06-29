Urologists See ‘Shocking’ Spike in Vasectomies After Roe Ruling
SNIP SNIP
The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade isn’t just scaring the hell out of people with uteruses, as several urologists interviewed by The Washington Post said they are seeing a huge increase in vasectomy interest. Florida urologists Doug Stein and John Curington think there’s a reason. “I’d say at least 60 or 70 percent are mentioning the Supreme Court decision,” Curington said. “And a few of them have such sophistication as young men that they actually are thinking about Justice Thomas and his opinion that contraception may fall next. And that’s shocking. That’s something that doesn’t enter into our conversations ever, until this week.” Los Angeles urologist Philip Werthman saw a “300 to 400 percent” uptick in vasectomy consultations, and Iowa urologist Esgar Guarín has seen a “200 to 250 percent” increase in traffic on his website that gives procedure information. Urologists said the increase also happened during the Great Recession of 2008 and at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “When something like that in the news happens, we get a bump,” Guarín said.