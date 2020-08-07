U.S. Added 1.8 Million Jobs in June, but Still Down 12 Million Since Pandemic Hit

Read it at AP
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, Labor Department numbers released Friday show. That’s significantly less than the 4.8 million added in June and is evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is hitting the jobs market. Even with the big numbers reported in June and May, the U.S. economy has only recovered about 42 percent of the 22 million jobs it lost earlier in the year when the pandemic took grip of the nation, according to a calculation by the Associated Press. The unemployment rate fell slightly in June to 10.2 percent, but that is still historically high and above the worst levels recorded during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.