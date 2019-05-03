U.S. Added 263K Jobs in April, Unemployment Falls to 3.6%

U.S. hiring beat all forecasts in April with payrolls climbing by 263,000, following a downwardly revised 189,000 advance in March. In further good economic news, the jobless rate fell to 3.6 percent—a 49-year low. The numbers from the Labor Department’s monthly report show the U.S. jobs market is continuing its strong showing. However, average hourly wage gains were slightly cooler than projected, coming in at 3.2 percent. The economic expansion is expected to become the nation’s longest on record at midyear, but Bloomberg News reports that experts are predicting a slowing of growth later this year.