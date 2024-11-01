U.S. Added Lowest Number of Jobs in October Since 2020

Cheat Sheet
1
‘Immense Human Cruelty’: Anthony Scaramucci Torches Trump and Endorses Harris
GUNS BLAZING
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Published 11.01.24 6:45AM EDT 
Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s former White House communications director, attacked his old boss while endorsing Kamala Harris.
Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's former White House communications director, attacked his old boss while endorsing Kamala Harris.

Anthony Scaramucci slammed Donald Trump Thursday while explaining why he’s supporting Kamala Harris in the election. Scaramucci, who had an ill-fated stint as Trump’s White House communications director in 2017, said his old boss “demonstrated incompetence” during the COVID pandemic, succumbed to “his nativist instincts,” and then “fomented an insurrection” when he lost the 2020 election. “I am supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 because I believe she is the candidate who can break us out of the cycle of ideological governance,” he wrote in Fortune. “Her commonsense policies align most with economic growth and social inclusion.” Scaramucci also said voters “willing to overlook the blatant racism” on display at Trump’s recent Madison Square Garden rally and the “dire warnings from more than 40 former Trump officials” about the dangers of a second Trump administration should also consider that his proposed mass deportations and tariffs would hurt the economy. “The result of Trump’s policies would be an economic depression twice as steep as the 2008 financial crisis, not to mention immense human cruelty,” Scaramucci wrote.

Read it at Fortune

2
Dubliners Wait Hours for Halloween Parade That Never Arrives
BOO!
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 11.01.24 10:19AM EDT 
The Macnas Halloween Parade in Galway, Ireland, on October 27, 2024.
The Macnas Halloween Parade in Dublin turned out to be a prank by an AI-generated advertisement out of Pakistan.

Hundreds of people in Dublin experienced a Halloween trick on Thursday, lining the streets in anticipation of a parade that never came. According to The Independent, the event—the Macnas Halloween Parade, a near-annual occurrence since 2013 that came back in 2023 after a pandemic hiatus—turned out to be a prank by an AI-generated advertisement out of Pakistan. There had been no real plans for a Macnas parade in Dublin this year. But evidently there is an enormous appetite for this sort of thing among Dubliners, who turned out in droves along the projected route. A witness watching the crowd from the window told the paper that people didn‘t seem to realize the parade was a hoax until an hour after its projected start time (7 p.m.), when the police showed up and started clearing people out. “Please be advised that contrary to information being circulated online, no Halloween parade is scheduled to take place in Dublin City Centre this evening or tonight,” the Gardaí said on Twitter. “All those gathered on O’Connell Street in expectation of such a parade are asked to disperse safely.”

Read it at The Independent

3
Giant, Naked Trump Statue Pops Up Again After GOP Freak-Out
RATED R
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.31.24 5:59PM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 5:57PM EDT 
A 43-foot-tall naked statue resembling Donald Trump is displayed in a fenced-in lot near Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ronda Churchill / AFP via Getty Images

A giant, naked statue of Donald Trump that has been trolling Republicans across the U.S. has reappeared in Philadelphia. The 43-foot, 6,000-pound statue first debuted in Las Vegas in September. It depicts Trump completely nude, held up by a crane. The statue also made stops in Detroit, Phoenix and Madison, all cities in swing states, as part of the “Crooked and Obscene Tour.” The tour’s anonymous organizers told TheWrap that Trump’s nudity “is intentional, serving as a bold statement on transparency, vulnerability, and the public personas of political figures.” A photo posted Thursday to X shows police gathered around the statue. When it made it appearance in Nevada, the state Republican party “strongly” condemned the installation, saying in a statement that families driving through Vegas would be “forced to view this offensive marionette, designed intentionally for shock value rather than meaningful dialogue.”

This isn’t even Philadelphia’s first mysterious Trump statue of the week. A statue of Trump popped up behind a statue of a naked woman in a Philadelphia park on Wednesday, inscribed with: “In Honor of a Lifetime of Sexual Assault,” along with Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood comments. Nor is this the first naked Trump statue tour. In 2016, six statues of a nude Trump were displayed in cities across America, entitled “The Emperor Has No Balls.”

Read it at The Wrap

4

U.S. Added Lowest Number of Jobs in October Since 2020

SHOCK REPORT
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.01.24 11:53AM EDT 
articles/2011/09/09/9-11-anniversary-al-qaeda-s-failure-on-wall-street-vertical/al-qaeda-failed-wall-street-karabell_zqsmus
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The U.S. economy added just 12,000 jobs in October, the lowest since Dec. 2020. The number is sharply down from 223,000 jobs added in September, and way below the Dow Jones’ estimate of 100,000 jobs added in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report, released Friday, cites the hurricanes in the Southeast and the Boeing labor strike as reasons for the decline. The unemployment rate stayed the same at 4.1 percent. Cory Stahle, an economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab, told CNBC that the slow job growth is “not a signal of a collapsing job market” because the effects of the storms and labor strike are “likely temporary.” With the election just days away, and the economy on the top of everyone’s minds, the jobs report “casts a murky shadow heading into next week,” Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, told CNBC.

Read it at CNBC

5
Megyn Kelly Dresses Up as Literal Garbage for Halloween
OWNING IT
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Updated 10.31.24 6:50PM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 6:24PM EDT 
Megyn Kelly
X/screengrab

Megyn Kelly saw Donald Trump’s garbage truck stunt and apparently thought, I can do even better than that! The former Fox News and NBC host, who now stumps for the MAGA movement full-time on her SiriusXM show, shared a photo of her Halloween costume on Thursday, which consisted of a black garbage bag and red “Make America Great Again” hat. “Happy Halloween Garbage People!” Kelly tweeted, proudly embracing the term that she and the rest of the Trump apparatus believe President Joe Biden used to smear them earlier this week. Biden quickly clarified that he was referring to the rhetoric of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who himself called Puerto Rico an “island of garbage” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. But that has not stopped Trump and his supporters from seizing on the comment in the same way they proudly called themselves “deplorable” after Hillary Clinton used that pejorative to describe them in 2016. Trump has similarly called America a “garbage can for the world” in rally speeches in the final weeks and days leading up to 2024 election.

6
Young Thug Avoids Prison After Pleading Guilty
SLAP ON THE WRIST
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 10.31.24 10:22PM EDT 
Young Thug
Young Thug was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to gun and drug-related charges.

Rapper Young Thug pleaded guilty to gang-related charges on Thursday and will be released to serve 15 years of probation—over two years after he was first indicted and jailed as part of the racketeering case against his record label, YSL Records. Prosecutors were unable to reach a plea deal with the Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, and he entered a non-negotiated plea—meaning Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker had the final say over his sentence. Williams pleaded guilty to six drug and gun-related charges, but pleaded no contest to a charge of racketeering conspiracy and another charge of participating in a criminal street gang. “I take full responsibility for my crimes,” Williams said before apologizing to his family. “I know the choice is up to you, and I hope that you allow me to go home today and trust in me to do the right thing,” Williams told the court. He was eventually given a 40-year sentence with the first five years commuted to time served, and will be released on probation for the next 15 years. Williams was also given a 20-year prison sentence backloaded, but this will only kick in if he violates his probation. If he completes his probation without violating the conditions, this sentence will be commuted to time served as well.

Read it at 11Alive

7
LeBron Invokes Civil Rights Struggle While Endorsing Harris
SLAM DUNK
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.31.24 6:12PM EDT 
LeBron James #6 of Team United States drives to the basket against Team Serbia during the second half of the Men's Group Phase - Group C game between Serbia and the United States on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 28, 2024 in Lille, France.
LeBron James

NBA superstar LeBron James endorsed Kamala Harris on Thursday, posting a somber video highlighting Donald Trump’s incendiary racial comments on X. “What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!” James wrote. The minute-long video overlaid Trump’s comments with images from the civil rights movement, including Emmett Till’s mother crying over his casket and police officers spraying protestors with fire hoses. “These are troublemakers, look?” Trump said over clips of civil rights marches interspersed with clips of Black Lives Matter protests. The video also begins with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke at the former president’s Madison Square Garden rally that he “carved watermelons” with a Black friend for Halloween. “Of course I hate these people. And let’s all hate these people because maybe hate is what we need,” a clip of Trump said. The video ended with the message, “Hate takes us back.”

Read it at X

8
Trump’s Childhood Home Is Overrun with Feral Cats
ABANDONED PROPERTY
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.31.24 5:09PM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 4:57PM EDT 
trump home in queens
EDUARDO MUNOZ/Reuters

Donald Trump’s childhood home, which has sat vacant for years, now has a new inhabitant: a horde of feral cats. Neighbors of the Queens property told Curbed that the house now holds 20 to 30 cats, fed by a volunteer. Interest in the house, where Trump lived until he was four years old, first sparked around the 2016 election. The house has since been put on the market and purchased several times for over $1 million by a string of anonymous, shadowy buyers. At one point in 2017 it was an Airbnb raking in $815 a night. Now, Curbed reports the house is in a state of complete disrepair, with the mailbox “stuffed with overdue bills,” the doorknob “smashed, and cobwebs have taken over the windows,” coupled with a “pungent smell” emitting from the front yard. There’s also a sign that says, “DO NOT TAKE KITTENS FROM THIS PROPERTY.” A neighbor said that attempts to contact the owner have failed.

Read it at Curbed

9
Keke Palmer Reveals How She Felt About Darius Jackson’s Viral Outfit-Shaming
‘UNHEALTHY’
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 10.31.24 1:37PM EDT 
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer has revealed how she felt when her then-boyfriend outfit-shamed her.

Keke Palmer is ready to talk about her breakup with Darius Jackson—specifically, what happened after the fitness instructor publicly shamed her on Twitter for wearing a sheer dress to an Usher concert in July 2023. “You a mom,” Jackson, the father of Palmer’s son, commented on her look, kicking off a firestorm that Palmer says “shocked” her. Speaking to People ahead of the publication of her book, The Master of Me, the actor says she was “speechless” when she found out about the controversy the next day. “I was at a photo shoot and everybody was looking all weird. I was like, ‘Are y’all good?’ And then I randomly was on my phone and I saw,“ she recalled. “It was so crazy. I didn’t want to engage with something that wasn’t reality and fan the fire.” Ultimately the couple split, and several months later, Palmer received a domestic violence restraining order against Jackson and temporary sole custody of their son. “It got so out of control,” she told People of their “unhealthy” relationship. “The only way I knew how to bring order was through the court.”

Read it at People

10
The Economist Endorses ‘Underwhelming’ Harris to Stop Trump
'UNACCEPTABLE RISKS'
William Vaillancourt
Published 10.31.24 6:18PM EDT 
Kamala Harris
Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., October 30, 2024.

The Economist endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, warning that a second Donald Trump administration “poses an unacceptable risk to America and the world.” While Harris' shortcomings are “ordinary” and not disqualifying, its editors write, the same cannot be said of her opponent. “By making Mr. Trump leader of the free world, Americans would be gambling with the economy, the rule of law and international peace. We cannot quantify the chance that something will go badly wrong: nobody can. But we believe voters who minimise it are deluding themselves,” they explain. The endorsement from the U.K.-based publication, which has supported each Democratic presidential nominee since John Kerry in 2004, comes shortly after nearly two dozen Nobel Prize-winning economists said that Harris' economic proposals are “vastly superior” to Trump’s.

Read it at The Economist

