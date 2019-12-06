CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. Adds 266K Jobs in November, Unemployment Rate Dips to Historic Low

    GROWING

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    Employers added 266,000 jobs in the month of November, and the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5 percent. According to The Wall Street Journal, the November increase means that the job market grew at the fastest rate since January—when 312,000 jobs were added. Jobs were reportedly added in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, leisure and hospitality, and transportation. The unemployment rate now matches September’s record-low rate, which was the lowest the U.S. has seen since 1969. Compared to 2018, however, this year’s job growth rate has slowed and gross domestic product has shrunk. Wages have increased by 3.1 percent since last year, but the increases reportedly do not match up to the historically low unemployment rate.

