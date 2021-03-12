U.S. Administers 100 Millionth Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine
JAB FOR JOY
The United States surpassed 100 million vaccinations against the coronavirus on Friday, according to data from the CDC. With three injections—usually referred to by their makers’ names of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—approved for emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, the nation with the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths has reached the prevention milestone just three months after the first dose went to an ICU nurse in New York City. Doses injected per day have averaged above two million for multiple weeks, according to Bloomberg. Nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one shot of the two-dose vaccines, and roughly 10 percent is fully inoculated. Across the world, more than 341 million doses of the preventatives have been given.