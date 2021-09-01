U.S. Afghanistan Ambassador Tests Positive for COVID-19
UNDER THE WEATHER
Ross Wilson, who served as the top U.S. diplomat in Afghanistan, has tested positive for COVID-19, Politico reports. Wilson has served as the chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan since January last year, and sources told the outlet he only has mild cold symptoms. His infection reflects the scramble to evacuate U.S. personnel and at-risk Afghan nationals in recent weeks, with the military not testing the majority of those escorted out of the country. “I would not be surprised if a lot of people working on this operation get Covid,” one person involved with evacuation efforts said. “It was tight quarters. There are high Covid numbers in Afghanistan and a low vaccination rate.” Wilson, who said he was vaccinated, was evacuated from Afghanistan on Aug. 15.
Wilson’s positive test also comes months after a COVID-19 outbreak at the U.S. embassy, one that left 159 people sick with the virus.