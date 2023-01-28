U.S. Air Force General Warns of Impending War with China over Taiwan
WARNING SIGNS
A U.S. Air Force General projected that China will try to take control of Taiwan leading to a declaration of war from the U.S. within the next two years. “I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me [sic] will fight in 2025,” Mike Minihan, a four-star General and the head of the Air Mobility Command, wrote in a memo to his officers that was obtained by NBC News. A U.S. defense official told NBC News, “These comments are not representative of the department’s view on China.” Minihan is known for incendiary speech, particularly about China: In October, he gave a keynote address at an aerospace industry conference, saying in part that the country is “tailor-making an air force to kill you.” “Lethality matters most,” he said. “When you can kill your enemy, every part of your life is better. Your food tastes better. Your marriage is stronger.”