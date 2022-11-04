U.S. Air Force Insists It Didn’t Try to Draw Penis in Sky Near Russian Naval Base
TO THE COCKPIT
The U.S. Air Force claims that a pilot flying a KC-135 aerial tanker didn’t intend to fly a penis pattern in front of a Russian naval base in Tartus, Syria earlier this week. The craft took off from Chania International Airport before flying east of Cyprus and was “operating in the Eastern Mediterranean adjusted between multiple different flight tracks during the course of the mission,” USAFE spokesperson Capt. Ryan Goss said in a statement seen by Task and Purpose. “While these adjustments and movements appear to create a vulgar outline, there was no intent by the pilots or the unit to do so.” While the Air Force is denying any intent to create the lewd flight path, military pilots have done so in the past, including an incident in 2018 where two U.S. Marines were disciplined after flying a training aircraft in the shape of a penis and testicles over the Salton Sea in California.