CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    U.S. Air Force Jet Crashes Into Sea Off Britain’s East Coast, One Pilot Missing

    WHAT HAPPENED?

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Daniel Munoz

    A U.S. Air Force jet has crashed into the sea off the east coast of Britain—and one pilot is missing. The F-15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in the southeast of England, plunged into the North Sea on Monday morning. In a statement, the Royal Air Force said: “At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board. The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and U.K. Search and Rescue have been called to support.”

    Read it at Sky News