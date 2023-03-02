U.S. Air Force Leaders Were Axed for Failing Nuclear Safety Inspection: CNN
THAT EXPLAINS THAT
The U.S. Air Force fired two commanders and four of their subordinates from a nuclear base in Minot, North Dakota after their units failed a nuclear stockpile safety inspection, two defense officials told CNN. Another defense official attributed the failure to “non-compliance vehicle and equipment safety inspections.” The nuclear surety inspection at the base, which houses ballistic missile silos and strategic bombers, is pass/fail and the results are classified, according to CNN. There was no indication that any of the leaders relieved of duty had mishandled nuclear weapons. “We have deliberate and disciplined inspection protocols and we expect 100% compliance,” Colonel Brus E. Vidal, director of public affairs at the Air Force Global Strike Command, told CNN. “Anything less than 100% compliance is unacceptable. It’s that important to us.” He would not confirm the exact circumstances surrounding the failed inspection, which remain unclear. The firing of the six personnel had been reported on Monday, but the action was attributed only to a “loss of confidence in their ability to complete their assigned duties.”