U.S. Airdrops 38,000 Meals into Gaza
ESSENTIAL AID
The U.S. delivered 38,000 meals through airdrops into Gaza on Saturday, just one day after the decision was announced, according to the Associated Press. At 8:30 a.m. EST U.S. military cargo planes parachuted 66 bundles, containing food for 38,000 meals into Gaza, where one third of the population is facing starvation. The delivery of food comes just days after at least 115 people were killed as witnesses said Israeli soldiers open-fired on Palestinian refugees as they unloaded aid trucks in Gaza City. Since Israel began its brutal military campaign in Gaza, it has limited the movement of life-saving aid into the region. In January, the U.S., along with several other countries, halted funding to the UNRWA, an essential aid organization, after the Israeli government alleged that members of the group had been involved in the Oct. 7 massacre. “Aid flowing into Gaza is nowhere nearly enough… lives are on the line,” President Joe Biden said on Friday when he announced the decision to initiate airdrops. The president said that airdrops would be coordinated with Jordan, which conducted airdrops of medical supplies last week.