U.S. Airman, 23, Killed in Freak Accident at Space Force Base

A 23-year-old U.S. Air Force airman was killed after the heavy equipment he was operating rolled down an embankment at California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base. Airman 1st Class Cedric Eneluna was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office. No one else was injured in the incident, and officials have launched a Safety Investigation Board inquiry to determine exactly what happened. Originally from the Philippines, Eneluna moved to St. Louis, Missouri, before enlisting in the Air Force on March 5, 2024, and Vandenberg was his first duty assignment. He served with the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pavements and Equipment Flight, a team known as the “Dirt Boyz,” which maintains the infrastructure supporting the base’s space launch and missile testing operations. “Our Vandenberg family is grieving alongside Cedric’s loved ones and his teammates,” said Col. James T. Horne III, commander of Vandenberg Space Force Base. “He made a lasting impression on his teammates through his character, dedication, and genuine care for others.” Lt. Col. Seth Poulsen said Eneluna “brought out the best in everyone.”