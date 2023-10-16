U.S. Already ‘Militarily Involved’ in Israel War, Iran Says
POINTING FINGERS
Iran views the United States as already being militarily involved in Israel’s conflict with Hamas, an Iranian official said Monday. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was asked if Tehran would engage if the U.S. weighed in on the conflict. “Iran considers that the United States is already militarily involved in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians,” Kanaani said at a news conference. “The crimes of the Zionist regime are carried out with the support of the United States, and Washington must be held accountable.” He also said Hamas—which is backed by Iran—is ready to release hostages but is unable to do so because of Israeli airstrikes. Kanaani said freeing the captives would “require preparations that are impossible under daily bombardment by the Zionists against various parts of Gaza,” according to The Wall Street Journal. Israel believes 199 people are being held hostage by Hamas.