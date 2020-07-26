U.S. Ambassador to Iceland Jeffrey Ross Gunter Wants Stab-Proof Vest, Armored Car
U.S. Ambassador to Iceland Jeffrey Ross Gunter has requested more protection even though he is posted to one of the safest countries in the world, according to CBS News. Gunter reportedly started feeling paranoid about his security shortly after arriving in Reykjavik, known for its picturesque terrain and babbling brooks. He requested a stab-proof vest and door-to-door armored car service and wants to carry a firearm. The State Department did not confirm if there is a credible security threat against the ambassador, who has reportedly created an increasingly untenable working environment at the embassy, going through seven deputy chiefs of mission since he arrived last year. But CBS reports that Gunter has been told he faces no extraordinary risk.