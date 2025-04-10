Donald Trump may have opened up his Cabinet meeting on Thursday to the media—but Elon Musk clearly wasn’t so sure. Sitting at the far end of the room, the Tesla billionaire had scribbled the words “Top Secret!!” on his notepad. It was likely a joke, although none of his colleagues were laughing. They were too busy telling the president, and each other, just how well they were doing. Musk says he’s had top security clearance for years but said in a tweet that “FAR too much information is made “classified.’ If something is easily found online or patently obvious, it should NOT be classified.” Trump seems to agree, saying he wants his administration to be transparent. Earlier this week, his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said they had no problem with Musk and trade adviser Peter Navarro duking it out in public, saying, “boys will be boys.” No doubt Musk’s Cabinet colleagues were wondering what was so secret. Maybe the notebook explained why his DOGE minions failed to reach their targets, saving about $150 billion rather than the $1 trillion they had promised.
