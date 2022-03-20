UN Ambassador Rules Out Biden Trip to Kyiv: ‘That Is Not on the Table’
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Sunday poured cold water on President Joe Biden visiting the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv during his European trip this week. During an interview with CNN last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s deputy chief of staff said Biden should show he’s “brave” by meeting Zelensky face-to-face in Ukraine, a sentiment echoed by former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. The official also noted that three European prime ministers recently traveled to Kyiv to meet the Ukrainian president personally. “As far as I know, it's not on the table,” Thomas-Greenfield said on CNN’s State of the Union. “The president is going to Europe, and he will be meeting with all of our partners and allies there. I have not seen any discussions of the president going into Ukraine. But you have to remember, we have discouraged Americans from going into Ukraine. This is a country at war. I can't imagine that that would be on the table.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki would later add on Sunday that “there are no plans to travel into Ukraine.” With Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war in Ukraine reaching its fourth week, Biden and other NATO leaders are holding emergency summits to discuss unveiling new punitive measures against Russia.