U.S. Ammo Arrives in Israel Ahead of Possible Gaza Invasion
STORM GATHERING
The first plane carrying American ammunition to Israel ahead of a possible invasion of Gaza arrived in the country on Tuesday. Following the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday—which officials say led to the deaths of at least 1,200 Israelis—the U.S. has committed to sending supplies of air defenses, munitions, and other support to Tel Aviv. Gaza is already being bombarded by Israel, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant promising that a ground offensive would follow. “Hamas wanted a change and it will get one,” Gallant said Tuesday. “What was in Gaza will no longer be.” U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the U.S. is currently in talks with Israel and Egypt about arranging safe passage for civilians in Gaza to leave the area. The IDF confirmed that 300,000 Israeli reservists had been sent south on Wednesday morning in an apparent prelude to a ground offensive.