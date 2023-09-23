Read it at CNN
Saltwater intrusion from the Gulf of Mexico threatens Louisiana’s drinking water supply. On Friday, officials announced that the US Army Corps of Engineers was planning to barge 36 million gallons of freshwater per day to the lower Mississippi River. The Army Corps of Engineers also plans to add 25 feet to an underwater levee in the Mississippi River to create a more effective dam against the saltwater. New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell signed an emergency declaration, and the governor announced that bottled water would be delivered to the city.