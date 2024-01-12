U.S. and U.K. Begin Striking Iran-Backed Houthi Targets in Yemen

The United States led a joint coalition strike against multiple Houthi targets in Yemen, retaliating against the Iran-backed militants after they ignored warnings to stop attacking international commercial vessels in the Red Sea, according to multiple reports.

The strikes were carried out by fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles fired from air, surface, and sub platforms, according to CNN. The network reported that the targets—more than a dozen of them—had been chosen “for their ability to degrade” continued attacks by the Houthis.

At least three explosions were heard in Sanaa, the Yemeni capital, The Telegraph reported, citing witnesses.

“This is a brutal aggression,” Nasr al-Din Amir, a Houthi official, told The Wall Street Journal. “They will undoubtedly pay its price, and we will not waver in our stance to support the Palestinian people, regardless of the cost.”

Under mounting pressure to respond to the Houthi attacks in the southern Red Sea, the Biden administration has dragged its feet in recent weeks, seemingly reluctant to escalate tensions in a region held together by a fragile ceasefire between the group and a Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

But an ultimatum was issued to the Houthis earlier this week in the form of a joint statement by the U.S., the United Kingdom, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, and Singapore.

“Let our message now be clear: we call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews,” the statement said.

“The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways.”

Hours before the strike on Thursday, a Pentagon spokesperson again threatened that there would be “consequences” if the Houthis did not cease their “reckless, dangerous, and illegal activity.”

The Houthis, however, have said they will continue their attacks until Israel stops its war against Hamas.

Questions remain over whether the Thursday strikes will enflame tensions and lead to further escalation in the region.

This is a developing story and will be updated.