U.S. and Canada Plan Mutual Ban on Non-Essential Travel, Says Report
The United States and Canada are preparing to announce a mutual ban on all non-essential travel between the two countries, according to CNN. The announcement is reportedly expected to be made over the next two days and the exact definition of non-essential travel is still being finalized. It’s still to be decided exactly what types of vehicles and people would still be allowed to travel and for what reason. However, a Trump administration official told CNN that business and trade between the two countries will continue. The report follows separate claims that the Trump administration is planning to shut the U.S. border with Mexico and Canada this week to asylum seekers and other foreigners who don’t have permission to enter the country. According to the Wall Street Journal, the administration is planning to use a provision of public-health law that allows immigration officials to deny entry to foreigners who pose a risk of spreading infectious diseases.