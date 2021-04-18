CHEAT SHEET
U.S. and China Finally Agree to Cooperate on Climate Change
China and the United States, the world’s two biggest carbon polluters, have agreed to work together to fight climate change, according to a joint statement released on Sunday. The collaboration was borne from a meeting last week between Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and John Kerry, who holds that role in the Biden administration. “The United States and China are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis,” their joint statement said. The agreement comes ahead of President Joe Biden’s virtual climate summit to be held this week. Bilateral discussions between the U.S. and China stopped when former president Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.