U.S. Army Appears to Hit Back at Tucker Carlson for Mocking Women in the Military

The U.S. Army’s official Twitter account defended its female soldiers on Thursday in what appeared to be a response to Fox News host Tucker Carlson ridiculing pregnant service members, whom he labeled a “mockery of the U.S. military.”

“I am an American Soldier. I am a Warrior and a member of a team,” the Army tweeted on Thursday morning, alongside a picture of a woman service member saluting.

During his Tuesday night primetime broadcast, Carlson scoffed at President Joe Biden’s International Women's Day acknowledgment that the military has created uniforms that fit women properly along with flight suits for pregnant women.

“So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits,” the Fox star seethed. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.”

He continued: “While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist. The bottom line is it’s out of control, and the Pentagon is going along with this.”

Carlson’s remarks immediately sparked intense backlash from senior members of the military, who said that the conservative cable news host “couldn’t be more wrong” in his assessment.

“Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on,” Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston tweeted on Wednesday night. “@TuckerCarlson's words are divisive, don't reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world.”

Fort Hood Deputy Commanding General John B. Richardson IV added on Thursday morning: “Mothers in uniform fight & win our nation's wars. Fathers in uniform fight & win our nation's wars. Soldier is not a gendered noun.”

And even the Canadian military appeared to get in on the action, tweeting Wednesday in response to Carlson: “*tightens ponytail*.”