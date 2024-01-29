CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    U.S. Reportedly Confused Enemy Drone for Its Own in Deadly Ambush

    CROSSED WIRES

    Shannon Vavra

    National Security Reporter

    Satellite view of U.S. military outpost known as Tower 22 in Jordan

    Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters

    The U.S. military failed to intercept a deadly drone attack on a logistics support base because it may have confused an enemy drone attack with a U.S. drone returning to base, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The attack killed three troops, according to U.S. Central Command. The attack, which President Joe Biden has said was launched by an Iran-backed militia, comes after months of Iranian proxy-led attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq and Syria. The attack is the first known attack to have killed American troops in the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war broke out.

    Read it at The Wall Street Journal