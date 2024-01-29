CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Reportedly Confused Enemy Drone for Its Own in Deadly Ambush
The U.S. military failed to intercept a deadly drone attack on a logistics support base because it may have confused an enemy drone attack with a U.S. drone returning to base, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The attack killed three troops, according to U.S. Central Command. The attack, which President Joe Biden has said was launched by an Iran-backed militia, comes after months of Iranian proxy-led attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq and Syria. The attack is the first known attack to have killed American troops in the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war broke out.