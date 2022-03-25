CHEAT SHEET
Soldier Accused of Raping Louisiana University Student After a Party
A U.S. Army soldier was arrested Thursday for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student at a party while she was drunk. The victim said she met Desmond Saine, 22, while the two were at an off-campus party on March 13. She eventually left the party but kept talking over social media to Saine, who asked to come over to her dorm. While there, the victim alleged Saine tried to kiss her and, when she refused, he raped her—even while knowing she was still drunk. Saine was arrested at his base in Vernon Parish, and allegedly admitted to police that he kissed the victim against her will. He denied raping her. Saine was charged with third-degree rape, according to WBRZ.