U.S. Attorney Hits Back at Prince Andrew for ‘Falsely Portraying’ Willingness to Help Jeffrey Epstein Probe

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman issued a statement Monday afternoon accusing Prince Andrew of “falsely portraying” himself as willing to cooperate with the U.S. Department of Justice investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring.
The statement contradicted Prince Andrew’s earlier Monday claim that he offered to cooperate. Per SDNY, the prince repeatedly rejected requests to schedule an interview to discuss the case and asserted that he would not come in for such an interview.
Prince Andrew’s lawyers claimed in their earlier statement that the disgraced royal had offered his assistance in the investigation three times. That claim came after federal prosecutors asked British officials to turn Andrew over to U.S. authorities for questioning.