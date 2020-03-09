U.S. Begins Withdrawing Troops From Afghanistan
The U.S. military has started withdrawing troops from Afghanistan as part of a peace agreement with the Taliban that will reduce the number of U.S. forces in the country from 13,000 to 8,600. The deal, which was signed on Feb. 29, was a major step toward ending the war in Afghanistan, which has lasted for nearly 20 years. Meanwhile, Kabul is facing political turmoil that could ultimately obstruct the peace agreement outcome as Afghan rivals Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah were both separately sworn in as president on Monday. Spokesman for the U.S. forces in Afghanistan Col. Sonny Leggett said the full reduction in troops will be completed in 135 days. “USFOR-A maintains all the military means and authorities to accomplish our objectives—including conducting counterterrorism operations against al-Qaeda and ISIS-K and providing support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces,” Leggett said in a statement. “USFOR-A is on track to meet directed force levels while retaining the necessary capabilities.”