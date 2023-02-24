Billionaire NYC Financier Thomas H. Lee Found Dead of Apparent Gunshot Wound
‘OUR HEARTS ARE BROKEN’
Thomas H. Lee, an early pioneer in private equity who made his name and fortune as an early adopter of leveraged buyout transactions, has died, a family spokesperson confirmed Thursday. He was 78. “While the world knew him as one of the pioneers in the private equity business and a successful businessman, we knew him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, sibling, friend and philanthropist who always put others’ needs before his own,” a statement read. “Our hearts are broken.” The statement did not share details, but the New York Post reported shortly before that Lee was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Manhattan offices. The New York Police Department told the BBC that a 78-year-old man had been found dead on Thursday morning at an address matching the offices of Thomas H. Lee Capital Management, LLC. A law enforcement source told The Daily Beast that officers responding to the scene found a handgun and a man with a gunshot to the head. The source said the police are not looking for suspects. “Tom was an extraordinary individual,” his former business partner, Scott Sperling, told The Daily Beast, “A pioneer in private equity who became an industry icon. He was an incredibly gracious and generous man who was committed to his family and community.”