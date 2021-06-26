U.S. Bishops: We’re Not Taking Aim at Biden Over Communion
BACKPEDALING
The U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops says it will not be creating a “national policy” aimed at preventing President Joe Biden and other pro-choice officials from taking Communion. The declaration, in a Q&A posted to its website, comes after some bishops said they expected the “teaching document” the group voted to draft would, in fact, result in Biden and others being rebuked or denied the sacrament. “There will be no national policy on withholding Communion from politicians. The intent is to present a clear understanding of the Church’s teachings to bring heightened awareness among the faithful of how the Eucharist can transform our lives and bring us closer to our creator and the life he wants for us,” the Q&A said, according to The Washington Post. The Vatican had counseled the bishops not to take a confrontational stance on the issue.